Congressional Staff See UW–Madison Research Up Close and the Federal Investments Powering Wisconsin Innovation

A large group of people stand together in a modern office setting with bright overhead lighting and gray carpeted floors. They are arranged in two rows behind a white podium featuring a circular logo with the letter “A.” Several individuals wear business attire, while others are dressed in business casual clothing. Behind the group are tall windows covered with black shades, and a large white planter with green foliage is visible on the right side of the image.
Congressional staffers stand with UW Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin at Accuray, a long-time partner of the School of Medicine and Public Health, with many of its key technologies having come directly from UW research. (Photo by Jason Goelke / UW–Madison)

UW–Madison welcomed congressional staff for a three-day visit to campus, November 12 – 14, to see firsthand how national investments fuel discovery, improve lives, and strengthen Wisconsin’s economy. With federal research funding facing new uncertainty, the Office of Federal Relations provided an up-close look at how agency-backed projects support the state’s key industries.

More than a dozen staff from Wisconsin’s federal delegation, representing nearly every House and Senate member, met with faculty, students, and local partners whose work depends on federal support.

“We appreciated how the delegation showed up. They were curious, engaged, and ready to participate. Their commitment to Wisconsin really shows,” noted Laura Phillips, UW–Madison’s director of congressional affairs.

Three people wearing red lab coats, black gloves, and hairnets stand in a food processing facility holding a long, linked strand of raw sausage. The background shows stainless steel walls and industrial equipment.
Julia Mikota, Legislative Counsel for Senator Ron Johnson; Evan Padilla, Legislative Aide for Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07); and Patrick Humphrey, Legislative Assistant for Senator Ron Johnson, show their fresh bratwurst at UW–Madison’s Meat Science building. (Photo by Sarah Skwirut / UW–Madison)

Each stop on campus demonstrated how national investments translate into essential services and underscored what’s at stake if those investments decline. Examples included severe weather forecasting, made possible by satellite data analyzed by the Space Science and Engineering Center (SSEC) and the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies CIMSS; advanced helmets and protective equipment through the PANTHER collaboration for applications ranging from military defense, construction and winter sports; antibiotic discovery to address our global health crisis of drug resistant infections; and safe food products developed by UW–Madison’s Meat Science and Animal Biologics team.

The Wisconsin Idea in Action

The Wisconsin Idea was evident at every stop, showing up in the statewide tools, technology, and services the delegation saw across campus.

“Knowing not just how many Wisconsin students are benefiting, but that the work of the university is so impactful in the state and in the country is really impressive,” said Julia Mikota, Legislative Counsel for Senator Ron Johnson.

Several people are gathered in a control room, looking at large monitors displaying a satellite image of Earth with the text “STARLINK-32762” and a yellow satellite graphic. The room has multiple screens, computer equipment, and bright overhead lighting.
Jerry Robaidek demonstrates SSEC’s world-class satellite imaging capabilities at the Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences building. These federally funded programs keep people safe, protect property, and support agriculture. (Photo by Sarah Skwirut / UW–Madison)

At the Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences building, staffers learned about Wisconet, a statewide network of weather and soil-monitoring stations that provides real-time data to farmers and emergency managers. These systems help communities prepare for severe weather and support farmers facing repeated heavy rainfall in recent seasons. It’s a clear example of federal research dollars becoming practical tools for Wisconsinites.

The group also explored how NIH-backed medical research leads to better outcomes for Wisconsin patients, whether they live in Milwaukee or a rural community, hours away from a major hospital. Advances in cancer treatment and radiotherapy, for instance, reach families across the state and country. Like Wisconet, these breakthroughs embody the Wisconsin Idea: work at UW–Madison directly serves the people of the state.

Research That Powers Wisconsin’s Industries

Another realization emerged during the visit: research dollars don’t stay inside the labs on campus. They power Wisconsin’s major industries, including dairy, agriculture and aquaculture, healthcare, transportation, athletics, engineering, robotics, and more.

A group of people enters a doorway with a bright red frame and white door. Above the entrance, bold white text reads “DAIRY INNOVATION STARTS HERE.”
Federal research funding is essential to the success of the Dairy Cattle Center. Direct funds support research personnel, equipment, and animal housing, while indirect funds sustain critical services like veterinary care, researcher training, and regulatory compliance. (Photo by Sarah Skwirut / UW–Madison)

At a stop in the Dairy Cattle Center, researchers from Research Animal Resources and Compliance, the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and the School of Veterinary Medicine highlighted how federally supported dairy and animal health programs help farmers track emerging livestock diseases and improve herd efficiencies. These projects help producers adapt to changing conditions and protect the state’s signature industry.

This work is part of an even broader economic engine. For every $1 invested in UW-Madison, the university generates $26 for Wisconsin’s economy. NIH funding ripples into local hospitals. Engineering dollars from the National Science Foundation grow academic programs and attract industry partnerships. These relationships create skilled talent pipelines, launch new technologies and businesses, and keep Wisconsin competitive in national and global markets.

AI Transforming Research Across Disciplines

A forward-looking theme throughout the visit was the integration of artificial intelligence into research and data analysis. AI is now accelerating discoveries across fields like biomedical science, atmospheric modeling, agriculture, and engineering.

From dairy science to the Tiny Earth antibiotic discovery program, researchers demonstrated how AI tools help them analyze massive datasets and bring forward new solutions faster than ever imagined. These advances show how federal investments drive not just today’s research, but the next generation of innovation that will shape Wisconsin’s future industries and workforce.

Across every conversation, one takeaway resonated: federal funding is critical to Wisconsin’s future. It fuels discovery, strengthens our workforce, and supports local industries and the economy.

A group of people wearing matching red sweatshirts with a Bucky Badger design stand together inside the UW-Madison Field House, making a "W" with their hands.
Congressional staffers, working with Wisconsin-based U.S. Senators and Representatives, kick off their campus tour with Bucky Badger at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Field House on Nov. 11, 2025. Pictured from Left to Right: Elizabeth Hill, UW–Madison Director of Federal Relations for Research; Frank Hong, Legislative Correspondent for Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01); Darryl Carlson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05); Anna Whitwam, Legislative Assistant for Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-04); Andrew Bambrick, Legislative Assistant for Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06); Chris McIntosh, Director of Athletics at UW–Madison; Julia Mikota, Legislative Counsel for Senator Ron Johnson; UW Mascot Bucky Badger; Malka Berro, Senior Policy Advisor for Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02); Joe Bachar, Legislative Assistant for Congressman Tony Wied (WI-08); Jacob Floam, Outreach Representative for Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06); Alec Schwehm, Legislative Correspondent for Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02); Amanda Scrima, Senior Field Representative for Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05); Danny Hess, Legislative Assistant for Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01); Patrick Humphrey, Legislative Assistant for Senator Ron Johnson; Sydney Scott, Appropriations Director/Senior Policy Advisor for Senator Tammy Baldwin; Cecily Hahn, Senior Legislative Counsel for Senator Tammy Baldwin; and Laura Phillips, UW–Madison Director of Congressional Affairs. (Photo by Jason Goelke / UW–Madison)

 